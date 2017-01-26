Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What's it all about?

The Chinese New Year of the Fire Rooster starts on Saturday (January 28). After the last 12 months, which were ruled by the irreverent and hyperactive Fire Monkey it will come as a welcome relief for many to have a more predictable and stable lead. Rooster likes things to be in order. He’s a stickler for punctuality and rather OCD when it comes to neatness. This year first

impressions count and hard work is rewarded. Don’t expect quick wins or get-rich-quick schemes to pay off. Loyalty, commitment and family values are high on Rooster’s agenda. Focus on these areas over the next year and you could end up ruling the roost.

How to find your sign

Your Chinese Zodiac sign is derived from your birth year, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

Rat: 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960

Ox: 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961

Tiger: 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962

Rabbit: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963

Dragon: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964

Snake: 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965

Horse: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966

Goat: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967

Monkey: 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968

Rooster: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969

Dog: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970

Pig: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971

Your Chinese horoscope

Rat

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: There’s much to do this year, you need to be quick on your feet as Rooster will be bombarding you with many challenges. Use your wit and charm to avoid any confrontation – be warned there’s going to be a lot.

Money Matters: You could strike gold this year but wait before splashing the cash as there may be a few unexpected bills to pay.

Passion Or Pain: Love is in the air for both singles and those in relationships. Date nights need to be factored in. And bundles of joy may arrive unexpectedly.

Rooster Tip: You’re going to be judged on your appearance this year so smarten up.

Ox

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: Your Rooster buddy is going to ensure you have a year of fun and frolics. Make the most of this well-starred time, pursue opportunities and forge strong alliances, because, after 2017, the tide may turn.

Money Matters: Stay away from high-risk ventures and any form of gambling if you want to keep your finances in the black.

Passion Or Pain: A hectic schedule is going to play havoc with relationships. Make time for the pursuit of love and romance.

Rooster Tip: Be careful that a close friend doesn’t walk off with something you value.

Tiger

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: Fortune favours the brave but even though you will try with all your might, fight the good fight, you may find Rooster sadly lacking in rewards. Stay strong, though, because fruitful times are coming.

Money Matters: Financial prospects are good. You may receive a promotion or for those self-employed a new product will be well-received or unexpected customers will come a calling.

Passion Or Pain: Love is well-starred for singles but you may need to open your eyes a little wider to see it. Those in relationships will find role playing a welcome distraction.

Rooster Tip: Do not engage in battles, you will not win.

Rabbit

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: Rooster doesn’t appreciate your laid-back approach. He’ll want to stick a firecracker somewhere the sun don’t shine. So if you don’t want to get scorched, buck up.

Money Matters: A lender, nor a borrower be. Think long and hard before making any financial decisions.

Passion Or Pain: Social and business networks can grow this year which is great for singles. However, there could be the parting of the ways for those in relationships.

Rooster Tip: It goes against your grain but you need to develop more grasping ways.

Dragon

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: It’s all about you this year as Rooster is in awe of your majesty and power. Everything you touch will turn to gold, friendships will blossom and business will be full of fortune. Roll with it.

Money Matters: You have the innate ability of attracting wealth. The cash flows this year, whether you have your own business or are employed, so you can afford to treat yourself to even more of life’s luxuries.

Passion Or Pain: You’re usually more in love with yourself than those around you but this year you’ll find yourself open to the possibility there is someone more lovable than you.

Rooster Tip: Avoid work or projects that dull your spirits as it will dim your glow.

Snake

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: Rooster encourages you to shed your skin and be reborn this year. If you do, he will reward you, if you don’t, then expect things to remain at a standstill.

Money Matters: Finances will change for the better, especially if you explore and develop new skills. Opportunities will present themselves from unexpected places and sources.

Passion Or Pain: Go with the flow and you’ll find yourself attracted to a very different type of person. If you embrace this energy new and old relationships can blossom.

Rooster Tip: Don’t try to keep up with the Joneses.

Horse

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: You run before you can walk, leap before you look, but Rooster is having none of your impulsive ways, reigning you in every step of the way. You may not like these constraints but they will turn out to your advantage over the course of the year.

Money Matters: Financial opportunities will come in various guises some of which may involve oversees travel. Make the most of this buoyant climate.

Passion Or Pain: It’s never difficult for you to make friends – but often you find the transition into something more deep and meaningful very difficult. Rooster is making it a lot easier. Go for it!

Rooster Tip: Use unconventional means to gain attention and to get ahead.

Sheep

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: Stay out of the spotlight if you want to avoid a year of discontentment and disharmony. Life can be good with Rooster but he will expect his pound of worms.

Money Matters: It’s a good year to start new ventures or undertake new projects. As long as you invest time in these start-ups Rooster will be happy to lend support.

Passion Or Pain: You’re known to let you heart rule your head even when alarm bells are ringing. You can often become clingy or overly dependent on the object of your affection. The good news is: You’ll not get the chance this year. The Bad news is: Ditto.

Rooster Tip: Curb your tongue if you want to avoid unpleasant situations.

Monkey

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: You will always find a silver lining. Unfortunately, your optimism drives Rooster nuts. You’re advised to keep your cards close to your chest and play his game and you may just find his beady stare turns elsewhere.

Money Matters: Income will come and you may even find yourself in a new role. A hobby or investment could start bringing in the bucks. Focus on decreasing debt.

Passion Or Pain: It’s not the most romantic of years but you’ll have lots of friends around you to ease the drought. Those in an existing relationship would be wise to keep an eye out for wandering hands.

Rooster Tip: Always remember you are much loved and celebrated.

Rooster

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: This is your year so make the most of it. You’ll find yourself in the right place at the right time and you will know when to push against the door and when to hold back. As cock of the walk show off your swagger.

Money Matters: You will have the opportunity to shift your career in a new direction but you’d be wise to keep irons in the other fires while it’s in its infancy. Lottery wins and windfalls from investments are well starred.

Passion Or Pain: Be more romantic with a partner, you’ll be surprised at what comes back. Singles will be spoilt for choice, lavished with compliments and bathed in flattery. Have fun but don’t take anything too seriously.

Rooster Tip: Don’t waste headspace dwelling on the past.

Dog

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: You share very different values from showboating Rooster but while he’s off strutting his stuff you’ll be free to explore a host of new opportunities, some of which will involve further study, training and trips abroad.

Money Matters: Finances may become tight if you don’t act wisely or are tempted to invest in material items you want, rather than need.

Passion Or Pain: Beware of jealousy and mistrust rearing their ugly heads in relationships this year. You’d be wise to ignore flirtations. If you’re single, you will likely be disappointed by people failing to deliver.

Rooster Tip: Watch your temper, it could get you into serious trouble.

Pig

(Photo: Getty)

Need To Know: Do not overly concern yourself with other people’s dramas this year – of which there will be many thanks to Rooster – and you’ll find life can be sweet. There may be times when you feel alone but these will soon pass with the help of those closest to you.

Money Matters: It’s a year to splash the cash as you’ll find a constant flow of the green stuff making its way to you. A project or new venture with a partner brings luck.

Passion Or Pain: New people will be coming into your sphere and may spell the start of an important relationship. Don’t share past indiscretions. Want to turn a fling into something more meaningful? Stop being comfortable, and shake things up.

Rooster Tip: Don’t rest on your laurels.

For more gems, insights and Witch Twitches – or to have an exclusive personal reading from the Witch, go to her website .