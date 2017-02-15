Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two schools in the UK have started trialling the use of body-worn cameras by teachers in a bid to tackle unruly behaviour in the classroom.

The cameras are already used by the police, frontline council workers and in a number of schools in the US, with the footage, in many cases, being used as evidence in matters of dispute.

It is hoped that by teachers wearing the devices in the classroom, the technology will act as a deterrent to disruptive pupils. Any classroom skirmishes or disorder can also be captured by the devices, with the film being used as evidence to discipline students and to show to parents.

Recently Master A came home in tears, saying that one of his teachers was being “mean” to him. He can be a little over dramatic at times so, like the caring mother I can be, I pushed it aside.

However, the subject arose again when I was ferrying Master A and a couple of his school chums to a football game. The boys were all chatting about the teachers they like and dislike.

Master A once again moaned about the “mean” teacher. His friends agreed that this particular teacher “picked on” Master A. One example they gave was everyone else could be talking but, as soon as Master A joined in, the teacher would single him out and shout at him.

For his birthday Master A received a child’s Spy Net Ultra Vision Watch – an oversized timepiece that can record video and sound.

My solution to Master A’s teacher problem. Either don’t talk in the class or wear your Spy Watch and film one of this teacher’s outbursts.

If teachers have the right to start filming pupil behaviour in the classroom, then so too should children. It works both ways, with both parties needing to be protected.

I’d even take it a step further. Let’s live stream lessons so that parents can tune in to see how their children are behaving and, more importantly, monitor the standard of the teaching.

Somehow, I can’t see this catching on with the teachers’ unions.