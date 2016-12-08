Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She’s back on the big screen this week with new film Office Christmas Party in which she plays an uptight CEO.

As part of the film’s promotional junket, she’s admitted being part of the Mile High club, discussed the media’s obsession with her body image and voiced her upset at the pressure put upon her to have children.

There’s more than meets the eye to glowing super-celebrity Jennifer Aniston so our Witch Twitch cast the runes to find out more…

Destiny

The daughter of Days Of Our Lives star John Aniston and goddaughter of Kojak actor Telly Savalas, our girl Jen was always destined for fame and fortune. But when she landed the role of Rachel Green in sitcom Friends no-one, not even the fates, could foresee that she would become one of the richest women in entertainment, with an estimated wealth of $150million. Not bad for a girl who in essence became famous for her hair.

Animal Instinct

Jennifer’s totem animal is the otter. The true coquette of the animal world this graceful, elegant and playful creature informs the award-winning star’s personality and characteristics.

She is part of a sisterhood (a true girl’s girl), content to share the good fortune of others and assumes all other creatures are friendly – until proven otherwise.

Envy, or cattiness, has no space in her life so those who continue to think she still holds a grudge against Brangelina are widely off the mark. This joyful little creature is all about giving (she’s a great philanthropist and humanitarian but unlike others prefers to keep this under wraps) and, over time, ultimately forgiving.

Our Witch Twitch says don’t be surprised if in the future her shoulder is there for Brad although we can’t quite see the other one supporting Ange.

Romance

Our cards show that despite being loved up with her hubby filmmaker and actor Justin Theroux the Horrible Bosses star will always have a place in her heart for Brad. Her relationship with him catapulted her into the upper echelons of Hollywood and helped shape her as a person and as an artist. That break was always going to be hard and throw her off balance.

However, our Witch Twitch says her equilibrium now restored Jen is strong enough to love the way she wants to love. It took the 47-year-old time to find a new lobster but the tarot shows Mr Theroux is a good fit and provides just what she needs – the dirty to her martini.

The Future Looks Bright

The tarot shows the cup runneth over for this sharp businesswoman. There’s another slice of cake to be had and this time it will come complete with icing – the awards and nominations that allude her.

Our guides say there’s a big small screen venture, too, but not the one her legions of adoring fans dream of. No reunion here. That’s firmly in the past for this shining star whose focus is firmly fixed on the future, not the past. Our Witch Twitch says be prepared to expect the unexpected from our favourite friend.

Lady Luck – good week for…

Sasha Lane: The American, who was spotted on a beach in Florida, has scooped the Best Actress Award at the British Independent Film Awards for her debut performance in American Honey. The cards show Miss Lane’s star is headed for the stratosphere.

Scarlett Moffatt: She’s been crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning I’m A Celebrity . Our Witch Twitch says Scarlett’s the new Queen of Hearts and will soon front her own show.

Barbie: The beloved Mattel toy is set to be the star of a new live action movie, with feminist stand-up comedienne and writer Amy Schumer in the lead role. Our Witch Twitch predicts this new incarnation will be more than plastic fantastic.

Evil Eye – bad week for…

Coleen Nolan: Confirming that her son Jake Roche has spilt from his fiancee Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson on Loose Women makes for good TV but our guides say it wasn’t Coleen’s place to do so and, although done with good intentions, will have a bad outcome.

Slaven Bilic: After his team’s 5-1 drubbing by North London rivals Arsenal, the West Ham manager’s future hangs by a thread . Our Witch Twitch says he’s the right man for the job but the odds are stacking up against him.

Lady Gaga: Her appearance on The X Factor set social media alight but for all the wrong reasons. Our guides say let’s face it the Bad Romance singer has lost her mojo.

What is it? The Emperor

One of the Major Arcana in the Tarot, The Emperor has stormed into the cards this week. In his presence you will need to take control of a relationship. Personal feelings need to be put aside and any decisions need to be based on pure fact.