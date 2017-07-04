Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl who died as she attempted to escape a burning building in Mile End has been named as Meilan Duong.

The 17-year-old died after apparently jumping from a fourth floor window as flames engulfed a flat in St Paul’s Way.

Her mother, father and brother were all rescued from the building after the fire broke out at 5.45am on Monday, July 3. Meilan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Just Giving page set up to raise money to support her family reads: “Meilan was forced to jump from her fourth floor window to escape the horrific fire that engulfed her house.

“She tragically died in front of her entire family and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Meilan was a truly beautiful person inside and out, putting a smile on the faces of all those that knew her.

“All the money raised will go towards supporting her family at this very difficult time.”

Posting on the page, Tyler Whelan wrote: “Can’t believe such a beautiful soul has gone. RIP Meilan, we won’t forget you xx”.

Katy Orme wrote: “I am absolutely devastated to hear such tragic news. Meilan was wonderful – how lucky we all were to know her and I’m so pleased she has such amazing friends to organise this. All my love x”.

The Evening Standard reported Meilan’s former head teacher at Langdon Park School in Poplar, Richard Fitzgerald, said she was “one of the kindest and most considerate people”.

He added: “Her helpfulness and care for all around her made her a role model to everyone in the school.

(Photo: @atariq7 via Twitter)

“As well as mentoring younger students while at school she often came back to help others, even after leaving in 2015.

“She had so much to offer the world and will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family now.”

A team of 21 firefighters and four fire engines tackled the blaze at the masionette on the third and fourth floors on the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook