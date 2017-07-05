Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and a woman have been injured after a suspected acid attack in Mile End.

Police and paramedics were called to Burdett Road at 2.13am on Tuesday, July 4, after a 40-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were attacked with a corrosive substance by a group of men.

Both victims suffered burns in the attack but police say their injuries are not life threatening.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is still being treated, and the woman did not need further medical assistance.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 4, the Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: "Recent acid attacks in London, including in Tower Hamlets, have understandably shocked and angered local residents in the East End.

"Following today's incident, we have been working with the police and using council CCTV footage to support their investigations to ensure those responsible are caught and face the full force of the law.

"I want to send a clear message that using acid to disfigure people is a vicious and inhuman crime and we will not stand for it.

"Much of tackling this problem rests with the police but I am looking urgently at what the council and other partners can do, including what additional resources we can offer for police officers given the government's refusal to properly fund the police.

"Given the concern about this new tactic, the Met Police should make clear they will treat acid attacks just as seriously as attacks with knives or other weapons."

Police originally said a bicycle was stolen from the man during the attack, but have since confirmed this did not happen.

Following a number of attacks in east London officers and the council had sought to reassure residents that the incidents were robberies rather than targeting a particular ethnic or religious group.

Tower Hamlets police said both victims in the latest attack were of mixed race but the attack was also not thought to be racially motivated or a hate crime.

Officers are investigating whether it was a gang related incident.

No arrests have been made.

The Mile End attack comes less than a week after a man was attacked with a noxious substance and had his car stolen in Commercial Road, near to Watney Street, on Thursday, June 29.

Police believe the victim was squirted in the face with bleach, which caused a burning sensation on his skin but did not require further treatment.

That incident is also being investigated as a robbery.

Both attacks followed an acid attack in Beckton that left 21-year-old Resham Khan and her cousin Jameel Muhktar, 37, with life-changing injuries, which is being treated as a hate crime.

(Photo: Go Fund Me)

(Photo: Go Fund Me)

Resham and Jameel were sat in a car when acid was sprayed through the windows on Wednesday, June 21.

Police are still searching for Canning Town man John Tomlin in connection with the incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information on the latest attack is asked to contact Tower Hamlets police on 101. To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

