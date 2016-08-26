Whitechapel Central regeneration scheme granted approval

A major project to regenerate a site in Whitechapel including the delivery of more than 500 homes has been given the green light

The Whitechapel Central scheme by L And Q has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council and work will begin at the former Safestore facility, near the Crossrail station, in 2017.

As well as the 564 homes, 149 of which will be affordable (26%), the scheme will deliver 38,000sq ft of commercial space as well as market storage facilities.

Nearly 30% of the site will be dedicated to public realm and a glass and aluminium tower will stand at the centre of the development.

A model of the Whitechapel Central development

The commercial space will include flexible offices for small and medium enterprises, shops, a gym and a cafe situated around a public square and landscaped walking routes.

The first phases of the development are expected to be completed in 2018.

L And Q group director of development and sales Jerome Geoghegan said: “The Whitechapel Central development will be an excellent contribution to the area masterplan and regeneration of Whitechapel.

“We are very pleased to be granted approval to progress these exciting plans to create much needed high quality residential and commercial space in London.”

