Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Whitechapel Central regeneration scheme granted approval

The east London development by L And Q promises 564 homes,149 affordable, and 38,000 sq ft of commercial space close to the Crossrail station

A CGI of the Whitechapel Central development

A major project to regenerate a site in Whitechapel including the delivery of more than 500 homes has been given the green light

The Whitechapel Central scheme by L And Q has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council and work will begin at the former Safestore facility, near the Crossrail station, in 2017.

As well as the 564 homes, 149 of which will be affordable (26%), the scheme will deliver 38,000sq ft of commercial space as well as market storage facilities.

Nearly 30% of the site will be dedicated to public realm and a glass and aluminium tower will stand at the centre of the development.

A model of the Whitechapel Central development

The commercial space will include flexible offices for small and medium enterprises, shops, a gym and a cafe situated around a public square and landscaped walking routes.

The first phases of the development are expected to be completed in 2018.

L And Q group director of development and sales Jerome Geoghegan said: “The Whitechapel Central development will be an excellent contribution to the area masterplan and regeneration of Whitechapel.

“We are very pleased to be granted approval to progress these exciting plans to create much needed high quality residential and commercial space in London.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Controversial Jack the Ripper museum stripped of its shopfront

Planning authorities deliver blow to museum that caused fury by 'glorifying violence'

Related Tags

Organisations
Crossrail
Tower Hamlets Council
Places
East London

Most Read in News

  1. Jubilee Line
    Jubilee line Night Tube service to begin in October
  2. East London
    Whitechapel Central regeneration scheme granted approval
  3. Greenwich
    Fire-devastated Studio 338 launches campaign to reopen
  4. The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016
    How technology is helping drive customer service forward at awards venue
  5. London City Airport
    London City Airport first to play music during security search

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    West Ham sign Swiss star Edmilson Fernandes
  2. Jubilee Line
    Jubilee line Night Tube service to begin in October
  3. Greenwich
    Fire-devastated Studio 338 launches campaign to reopen
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. London City Airport
    London City Airport first to play music during security search
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter