Submit your entry in the Sales Negotiator category below.

You must meet these criteria to be considered for this award:

The individual must have been working for the agency they are currently employed by since at least April 2016.

Must have been a negotiator for at least a year.

Must not have worked for more than five companies in the past three years.

Must have sold a property in the past three months.

Should be available to meet the judges if shortlisted as a finalist - dates TBC.

All entries must be received by 5pm on Thursday, March 30, and no later. Any entries submitted after this date will not be accepted.

