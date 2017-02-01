Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Submit your entry in the Medium-To-Large Agency category below.

Your business must meet these criteria to be considered for this award:

The agency must have six or more members of staff at the office they are entering for.

The agency must have not filed for bankruptcy in the past year.

The agency must have up to date accounts.

If your submission makes reference to accounts, please upload supporting documents below.

The agency must have been operating for at least 10 months.

A representative should be available to meet the judges if you are a finalist - dates TBC.

All entries must be received by 5pm on Thursday, March 30, and no later. Any entries submitted after this date will not be accepted.

