Submit your entry in the Affordable Housing Scheme category below.

Your business must meet these criteria to be considered for this award:

The development must be predominantly affordable housing.

The development must have launched at least phase one before January 2017.

All entries must be received by 5pm on Thursday, March 30, and no later. Any entries submitted after this date will not be accepted.

