A decade on from its rebirth, The O2 has now cemented its place as the world’s most successful entertainment venue hosting such A-list events as the Brit Awards and National Television Awards. So we’re delighted to be returning to Building Six for The Wharf Property Awards 2017.

And where better in the whole of east London to stage our glittering Rock Of Agents-themed event?

One of the big guns in The O2’s arsenal, Building Six is a stylishly appointed blank canvas, recently hosting parts of BluesFest and Country To Country – the biggest event of its kind outside the US.

The latter, according to business development manager at The O2 Becci Thomson, also attracted “a lot of Stetsons and some real country looking folk” – and returns this month.

Whackier acts still are expected on Friday, March 24, as Building Six prepares to welcome Red Nose Day 2017.

Fan favourites Sir Lenny Henry, Jonathan Ross, French And Saunders and Miranda Hart will all descend on the North Greenwich venue as it’s transformed into a Comedy Superclub for the night featuring live stand-up, sketches, musical moments, fundraising films and more.

It will also include a musical mash-up featuring well-known international music stars collaborating on a special track with the stars of People Just Do Nothing AKA Kurrupt FM.

Becci said whatever the event, the venue was a big part of the experience, offering those hosting a significant urban space with seating for around 300 for dinner or a capacity of 3,000 for receptions.

“It is one of the few places that has a terrace on the outside of the tent, where you can see the sky, river, enjoy the daylight and look out across Canary Wharf,” she said.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

And then there are the rarer features such as the Body Kinetic dance floor, which enables dancers to physically feel the beats through their feet.

Having brought Vegas to North Greenwich in 2016, we are all geared up for a fresh transformation of the space this year.

Now in its fifth year, The Wharf Property Awards is well established as the must-attend event for those working in the sector, recognising the achievements of estate agents, developers, housing associations and those in associated trades.

For the first year we’re also including those who design the extraordinary buildings that are radically altering east London and Docklands.

As everyone involved in the awards has played a part in building the city we see emerging around us it’s only natural to have taken inspiration for our theme from the musical and film phenomenon Rock Of Ages.

We don’t want to give too much away about the night, but we’re working hard to ensure it’s even bigger and better than last year’s Elvis-led extravaganza.

As for Building Six, it’s fair to say it is fast becoming one of the area’s most popular venues, and this interest is not limited to music and comedy.

The composition of events taking place at there has changed over the last couple of years, according to Becci.

Where it used to be known primarily for events such as big dance nights like Kisstory, today it is winning the attention of hip brands looking for offsite meetings.

“We used to do a lot more club nights, but now we field a lot more corporate events,” said Becci.

“In particular events in the gaming industry tend to come here because of the look and feel of the venue.

“It’s very urban with concrete floors, high ceilings, so suited to cool branded events.

"A lot of companies these days don’t want typical venue space and Building Six offers something a bit different.

“We’re very much looking forward to hosting The Wharf Property Awards 2017 on May 25.”

For those who are ready to rock, tickets for the awards are on sale now.

Entries are also open and there are still sponsorship opportunities available for those looking to promote their business to the best and brightest of those working in the property sector.

For all awards inquiries email jessica.maddison@trinitymirror.com or call 020 7293 2247.

The awards are presented in association with Principal Sponsor Canary Wharf Group and Founding Sponsor Gawor And Co .

