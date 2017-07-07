Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As part of our mission to celebrate the brightest and best working in the real estate industry across east London and Docklands we're delighted to present the video of The Wharf Property Awards 2017.

It offers a chance to relive the sights of the night, including superb entertainment from Vexx Group.

It's also an opportunity to turn the spotlight back on our fantastic winners – a full list of whom can be found here.

It's also another chance for us to thank Principal Sponsor Canary Wharf Group , Founding Sponsor Gawor And Co Solicitors and all our category sponsors who helped make the night at Building Six in The O2 so enjoyable.

The video was filmed and produced by our fantastic partner, Wapping-based Cherryduck Productions .

Those wishing to play a part in helping us deliver our 2018 awards should register their interest with Jess Maddison on 020 7293 2247 or via email to jessica.maddison@trinitymirror.com.

