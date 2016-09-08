Wardian London homes near Canary Wharf set for launch

The latest phase of homes at Wardian London near Canary Wharf are about to go on sale, with prices in the West Tower starting at £499,000.

The development in Marsh Wall on the Isle Of Dogs features a mixture of one and two-bedroom homes as well as suites and penthouses overlooking South Dock.

The flats are situated in two tall towers rising to 50 and 55 storeys and the first residents are expected to move in during 2019.

Ballymore UK managing director John Mulryan said: “With Wardian London, our vision was to take landscaping to the next level in residential development.

A balcony at Wardian London

“Open space is at such a premium in London, especially in this part of the capital, and we wanted to really push the boundaries to deliver exceptional green space for our future residents and create something truly innovative and unique for the area.”

Residents will enjoy access to private sky gardens and an indoor and outdoor landscaping service, called The Gardener, that provides an assortment of plant packages and garden maintenance.

The development will contain a landscaped public plaza with more than 100 species of plants and flowers, a rooftop observatory bar, two restaurants and a 25m open air swimming pool.

The West Tower will also feature the Western Garden – a large landscaped area extending to four storeys on the west side of the building.

A living/dining area in one of the apartments

Residents will also have access to the Wardian Club, which offers a range of spaces and facilities, and a 24-hour concierge service is provided.

The launch is set to take place on Saturday, September 10 and, for one day only, new buyers will benefit from purchasing their new homes with a complimentary gardener package.

