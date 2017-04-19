Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The public ballot has begun. Five estate agencies have put themselves forward in the People’s Choice category at The Wharf Property Awards 2017, so now it’s over to you.

This year’s contestants are Chestertons , Chanin Estates , Daisy Lets , Living In London and Landmark Estates .

We want to know if you've had excellent service from them and what they did to win your praise.

Voting is done via email to peopleschoicepa17@trinitymirror.com so there’s plenty of opportunity to tell us why they deserve to win the award.

To vote send us an email with the agency’s name in the subject line, your name, address and a comment on their service.

Voting will close on Thursday, May 5, so there’s ample time to take part and help us reward businesses that really go above and beyond when it comes to customer service.

The winner will be announced at our glittering awards ceremony on Thursday, May 25 at Building Six in The O2.

Everything you need to know about The Wharf Property Awards 2017

Entries are now closed in all 17 categories although businesses and individuals can still get involved with the awards, which offer a rare chance to network with a hard-to-reach audience, by attending on the night or sponsoring the event.

Tickets are selling fast, so secure your spot now by calling Jess Maddison on 020 7293 2247.

This year’s Rock Of Agents theme takes its cues from musical and film phenomenon Rock Of Ages, providing an exciting backdrop for the presentation.

We are delighted to present the awards in association with Principal Sponsor Canary Wharf Group and Founding Sponsor Gawor And Co , which is supporting us for a fifth year and has been with us since our very first event.

