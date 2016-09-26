Login Register
Uberhauses launch at Greenwich Millennium Village

The collection offers seven three-bedroom homes with views across London. Each has access to either a balcony or terrace

The interior of one of the uberhauses

A collection of “uberhauses” has been launched at Greenwich Millennium Village that are said to “redefine stylish living”.

Seven homes are up for sale in the Millennium Terrace phase of the development, with each offering views over London and access to a balcony or terrace.

Greenwich Millennium Village director Chris Bladon said: “Überhauses are homes that, while located in an apartment building, bring together a fusion of a house and an apartment in a truly unique design.

“The uberhaus properties at our development offer sophisticated design, light and airy interiors along with the wow factor of the fantastic outdoor space.”

The homes include an open-plan kitchens flowing into the living and dining rooms, with glass doors opening onto the balconies or terraces.

The three-bedroom uberhauses start at £799,995

The master bedrooms contain a luxury en suite and open onto private balconies.

Kitchens feature white high gloss units, handleless doors and white quartz stone tops and are equipped with integrated appliances.

Bathrooms are crystal white with chrome accessories and oak detail.

Residents at Greenwich Millennium Village will have easy access to The O2 and will be in close proximity to North Greenwich Tube as well as the Thames Clippers service at North Greenwich Pier.

The three-bedroom properties start at £799,995, while one and two-bedroom apartments are available from £399,995.

