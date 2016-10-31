Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tower Hamlets Council has pledged to continue its crackdown on hazardous housing after landlords were prosecuted when tenants were found living in unsafe conditions above a takeaway.

Tapan Pandit and company Edenlake were found guilty of breaching a prohibition order after council officers found rooms occupied by three young men along with personal effects, beds and bicycles were hazardous.

The prohibition order was issued to prevent the property from being lived in and specifically from being slept in.

Pandit and Edenlake were fined £2,750 and £7,000 respectively and ordered to pay costs of £2,192.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “We are taking a tough stance against anyone who takes advantage of tenants in our borough, that’s why we introduced a landlord licensing scheme to push up standards in the private rented sector.

“The actions of a minority of landlords who breach health and safety rules can have severe consequences for those living in rented properties and it’s only right offenders are brought to justice.”

According to the council, 800 landlords have already signed up to the Landlord Licensing scheme requiring landlords in Whitechapel, Weavers and Spitalfields and Banglatown to obtain a licence for each of their properties.

