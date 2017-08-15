Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tower Hamlets has built more affordable housing than anywhere else in London, a report from City Hall has revealed.

According to the report the borough gained 1,830 affordable homes between 2013 and 2016, including deductions for any affordable housing lost. Greenwich had the second highest total, with 1,763 homes built, while Newham came in third with 1,494.

However, when taken as a proportion of the total number of new homes in the borough, Tower Hamlets falls down the table slightly.

The amount of affordable housing built by Tower Hamlets equates to 29% of all homes built during the three years. Waltham Forest built considerably fewer affordable homes than Tower Hamlets, with a total of 954, but this accounted for 47% of all new homes.

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Greenwich all count affordable homes as making up 40% or more of their total new housing stock, while both Haringey and Brent count 30%during the three years.

Mayor John Biggs said: “One of my key election pledges was to build 1,000 new council homes and to ensure that homes are genuinely affordable for local people.

“We are making strong progress and, according to this report, under my mayoralty Tower Hamlets built more affordable homes than anywhere else in London the year after I was elected.

“Tacking the housing crisis in Tower Hamlets is one of my top priorities and I’m proud we are leading the way.

“On top of delivering more affordable housing than anywhere else, we have cut rents to save new council tenants up to £6,000 a year, launched a private renter’s charter and are building 1,000 new council homes.”

Deputy mayor for housing, cllr Sirajul Islam, said: “Residents in Tower Hamlets, like residents across London, face a housing crisis with no support from central Government.

“Councils have been left to pick up the pieces and deliver the affordable housing that’s badly needed. Tower Hamlets has done just that, and I’m pleased that our efforts to deliver affordable housing are reflected in this new report.”

The report shows that, across London, 21,491 affordable homes were gained between 2013 and 2016, making up 24% of all new housing.

