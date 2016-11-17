Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’ll cost you significantly more than a buck – although significantly less in American dosh today than they would have done when first conceived. Mount Anvil’s four penthouses at Dollar Bay overlooking West India South Dock are no longer a parking lot for elevated Aston Martins , but are available to buy and actually live in.

The final phase of the development comprises a pair of two-bedroom duplexes and a further two three-bedroom homes. Prices start at £5million.

Both of the three-beds stretch to more than 3,000sq ft arranged over four floors at the top of the 31-storey tower. Adjacent are the two-bed homes extending to 1,200sq ft.

Designed by SimpsonHaugh and Partners, with the aim of maximising the amount of natural light, the developer promises the tower is surrounded on three sides by land that “can never be developed”. ensuring uninterrupted views in the future.

Residents, it says, can “preside over the capital from an utterly unique perspective”.

Mount Anvil sales and marketing director Jon Hall said: “The penthouses and duplexes at Dollar Bay have created a new benchmark of excellence in city living.

“As Canary Wharf has emerged as a prime residential hub, these properties embody all that this urban, chic neighbourhood has to offer – sophistication and excitement underpinned by an intrinsic sense of innovation and luxury.”

Set for completion half way through 2017, the best properties in the block feature winter gardens, mezzanine floors and open-plan layouts intended to make the most of the light flooding through the predominantly glazed walls.

Bathrooms feature a blend of white marble and dark finishes while kitchens come with integrated Miele appliances.

Dollar Bay, which takes its name from the bills dropped by GIs grateful for the help of dockers during the Second World War, offers residents a 24-hour concierge service, private lounge, residents’ garden, gym and cycle storage as well as 30 basement car parking spaces.

Located withing 10 minutes’ walk of Canary Wharf access to the City and the rest of London by Crossrail and Tube is swift, while nearby South Quay DLR provides further options.

The scheme is a joint venture between Citystyle – part of One Housing Group and Mount Anvil.

For more information call 020 3740 4997.

