A £1.55million penthouse is one of three apartments recently released to the market on Greenwich Peninsula.

The Cereal Abode is a three-bedroom apartment with wrap around roof terrace on top of The Waterman building.

Designed by architects Pilbrow And Partners, the block features full width, floor to ceiling windows and a cantilevered living space aimed at making residents feel they are “hovering over the river and boats below”.

Developer Knight Dragon collaborated with estate agency Aucoot and lifestyle magazine Cereal to create the largest penthouse, which is set over the fifth and sixth floors of the building.

The interior fit-out by Tina Norden of Conran And Partners uses a material palette of polished concrete, brass, marble and black joinery to reference the industrial history of the area.

The main living and dining space is at the top of the duplex home and features polished concrete floors to reflect the light from the large windows.

A work island, black stained cupboards and a lacquered brass splashback feature in the kitchen, which extends outside onto the large terrace with a built-in barbecue at the far end.

Back inside, wood clads the wall leading to a reading area or snug that is partly separated from the main space by a large glass partition, borrowing light from a skylight above the stairs.

Follow the hallway around and at the end of this corridor is the master bedroom with a large bathroom, walk-in dressing room and access out onto the terrace.

Downstairs there is a second double-bedroom with a bathroom, a third double-bedroom, a family bathroom and additional storage off the hallway.

There is also lift access and private underground parking.

The Cereal Abode apartment is currently available to purchase at £1,55million including one parking space.

Two other duplex penthouse apartments are also available, one priced at £1,25million and one priced at £1,3million.

All other flats within the block are now sold.

As part of the Greenwich Peninsula community, the owners would have access to shared amenities, such as the 23rd floor terrace, club house and private workspaces.

There is a cinema room for screenings with friends and membership to Aperture, which includes a gym, nursery and a shared space for eating, drinking, working or relaxing.

Owner and director of Aucoot John McDavid said: “These apartments provide an oasis of calm that can only really come from being so close to the water, with ever changing scenes and light.

“I challenge anyone to not be impressed by these exceptional homes, with their floor to ceiling windows framing inspirational views.

“In this location, ideal if you work in Canary Wharf, you will be hard pressed to find anything that comes close to the value, given the situation, quality and amenities.”

Greenwich Peninsula is London’s largest single regeneration project.

The £8.4billion transformation will provide 15,720 new homes in seven new neighbourhoods and become home to central London’s first major film studio, a new design district, schools, offices, health services and public spaces.

