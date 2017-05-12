Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf Property Awards 2017 will be announced at a glittering presentation ceremony at Building Six in The O2 on Thursday, May 25.

While the evening’s focus is inevitably a celebration of the winning entrants and their achievements, clearly identifying the brightest and the best in the industry, it is also a key opportunity to network and do business with the major players in the area.

Hosted in association with our Principal Sponsor, Canary Wharf Group and Founding Sponsor Gawor And Co, the evening delivers a golden opportunity for firms keen to make their mark in east London and Docklands.

Staff from The Wharf will be on hand throughout the evening to help facilitate introductions and ensure all those attending achieve their aims.

In addition, the night presents an opportunity to reward staff and contacts with a blockbuster show inspired by the Rock Of Ages phenomenon.

We don’t want to give too much away but we are confident #rockofagents will blow our audience away.

And with backing from our fantastic category sponsors Grant Saw Solicitors , Make It Cheaper , Carrot Cars , Ashworth Group , The George , Mirror Money Equity , Metro Bank , Kidd Rapinet Solicitors and Galliard Homes , it’s sure to be a night to remember.

Tickets are selling fast but there are some still some places available. To reserve you place contact Jess Maddison via jessica.maddison@trinitymirror.com or call 020 7293 2247.

The price to attend is £95+VAT for individuals or £90+VAT for bookings of four or more.

Building Six’s flexibility means we are able to offer whole table bookings of eight, 10 or 12 but these are extremely limited and we would urge companies to get in touch sooner rather than later.

Included in the price is a drinks reception, three-course meal with wine, live entertainment and, of course, the opportunity to show off your air guitar skills.

Just remember, you’re Wanted Dead Or Alive, Back In Black Tie to Cum On Feel The Noize.

