The winners of The Wharf Property Awards 2017 have been announced at a glittering ceremony attended by the brightest and best in the industry.

Estate agents, developers and solicitors from east London and Docklands gathered at Building Six in The O2 to celebrate achievement across the sector.

Presented in 17 categories, the awards highlight the brilliance of the companies and individuals working in the most vibrant area of the capital.

A huge thank you to all involved including our Principal Sponsor Canary Wharf Group and Founding Sponsor Gawor And Co Solicitors .

Our 2017 winners are:

New Starter

Steph Rady

Living in London

The judges said: "Our winner in this category says she is given a lot of freedom to pursue her marketing–based work and it has paid dividends as she has seen her labours produce much increased website traffic through social media activity."

Sales Support

Niharika Samuel

Chanin Estates

The judges said: "The winner in this category somehow managed to combine a demanding job at her estate agency and an equally demanding schedule as an architecture student. She impressed the judges with her time management and clear-eyed ambition."

Office Manager

(sponsored by Grant Saw Solicitors )

Tolga Mehmet

Sterling De Vere

The judges said: "Not unfamiliar with awards, the winner of this category charmed the panel with his enthusiasm and confidence and intrigued them with his lifetime ambition to own a dry cleaners such is his obsession with sharp dressing and service."

Sales Negotiator

(sponsored by Crowne Plaza London Docklands )

Kiera McCarthy

Chanin Estates

The judges said: "Our winner began in the industry at a very young age and admitted she had cause to question her career choice. But a new opening, a new opportunity and a new baby, in her own words 'got my perks up again'."

Lettings Negotiator

Terence Crowder

Metro Village

The judges said: "Our winner in this category has already made his mark on the Property Awards in a previous year and his irrepressible spirit, energy and optimism captivated the judging panel once again."

Professional Services

(sponsored by Workflow Group )

Grant Saw Solicitors

The judges said: "The winner is as much a part of the landscape as the distinctive towers and as much part of the fabric as glass and steel."

New Office Or Agency

Telford Homes

The judges said: "The winner created a vibrant symbol of its commitment to east London with a state-of-the-art immersive sales and marketing suite and the investment has paid off with a positive feedback and strong figures."

Small Agency

(sponsored by Carrot Cars )

Chanin Estates

The judges said: "By finding specialist sectors that are more protected from the general market – such as student accommodation – and by snaffling up prestigious locations such as Upton Park, our winners have shown an enterprising gift for growing whatever the market may throw at them."

Medium-To-Large Agency

(sponsored by Ashworth Group )

Chase Evans

The judges said: "Office expansion coupled with uncertainties over Brexit and the election, might prove a distraction to the best of estate agencies. But our winners sailed through the upheaval while still delivering commendable figures."

Innovation

(sponsored by Mirror Money Equity)

Landmark Estates

The judges said: "The winner dazzled the judges with his drone property footage and then emphasised his love of technology with a short promotional film. He is clearly a man who has weaponised his laptop for his company."

Multi-Branch Agency

(sponsored by Make It Cheaper )

Chase Evans

The judges said: "A sterling year has secured this company the title of multi-branch agency of the year."

The People’s Choice

(sponsored by Canary Wharf Group )

Landmark Estates

This agency won our popular vote with clients recognising the high levels of service it provides.

Corporate Social Responsibility

(sponsored by Kidd Rapinet Solicitors and Galliard Homes )

Emma Warden

Canary Wharf Group

The judges said: "Our winner is an established company in this field so it was perhaps unsurprising when it found that it had a prize piece of land on its hands, it decided to give access to local artists and performers to showcase their talents in a series of community festivals. That land is the Crossrail Place Roof Garden."

Affordable Housing Scheme

(sponsored by The George )

Charters Wharf

Family Mosaic

The judges said: "In a world where the term affordable is not only a moving target but often a misnomer, the winner provided figures that would give genuine hope to those people who might feel the housing market had left them behind."

Residential Development

(sponsored by Grant Saw Solicitors )

London City Island

Ecoworld Ballymore

The judges said: "The winner of this category has already set down a marker that it has aspirations to be more than a collection of homes and, in addition, create an inclusive and exciting cultural corner on a previously empty spit of land."

Architectural Achievement

(sponsored by Metro Bank )

Vibe

Telford Homes

The judges said: "While large towers inevitably catch the eye, the work carried out by our winner within its community to ensure a perfect fit with its neighbours showed that achievement can be found in the fine print tool."

Special Recognition

(sponsored by Gawor And Co Solicitors )

Sir George Iacobescu

Canary Wharf Group

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

Sir George, who has overseen the development of Canary Wharf over the past 29 years, said: “Thank you so much, it’s a great honour, I’m very grateful.

"The award has my name on it as I'm the head of Canary Wharf, but I would say judge a leader by their followers.

“I take it with great pride as a symbol of the recognition of what Canary Wharf has done and what my colleagues have done in Canary Wharf.

“There is no single person who has made Canary Wharf, it’s always a joint effort.

“I take it on behalf of my colleagues.”

