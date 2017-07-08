Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two-thirds of Manhattan Plaza may have already sold off-plan, but Telford Homes is keen to entice that final chunk of buyers to its Poplar development.

The firm has launched a show home and marketing suite to appeal to those who want to see more than just a paper plan.

It will give a taste of the fixtures and fittings the townhouses and apartments will feature.

Designed by Barton Willmore architects, Manhattan Plaza takes its inspiration from New York’s Meatpacking District and its east London surroundings.

When complete it will feature a landscaped piazza, two residents’ roof-top gardens, concierge services, private residents’ gym and bicycle storage.

The show home, designed by London interior designer Honky , is a dual-level, three-bedroom townhouse, which includes bespoke furniture and a contemporary kitchen by designer Urban Myth .

The main living space features a mirrored timber wall unit, styled as a bar and media stand.

The master bedroom showcases a feature headboard wall with bronze mirror and statement lighting. All bathrooms are equipped with contemporary ceramic tiling, fitted cabinets with chrome fixtures, as well as walk-in showers.

Inspiration for the show suite was taken from the surrounding area of the Docks and Canary Wharf and tailored to appeal to professionals in the financial district and their “dynamic lifestyle”.

Telford Homes has more than 1,600 apartments either completed or under construction in the Canary Wharf and Poplar area.

Group sales and marketing director David Campbell said: “With first completions in the development due in the autumn, buyers can now physically experience a more hands on approach to buying, especially when purchasing a home is such a large investment.

“Being able to touch and feel what they are buying is a real draw and, we feel, a vital part of the process.”

All apartments have video entry phone systems, underfloor heating in all rooms and a combination of timber and carpeted flooring throughout.

The Canary Wharf and City View Collection apartments, which launched earlier this year, all have private balconies.

The development is a short walk from Blackwall or Poplar DLR stations and a 15-minute walk from Canary Wharf Tube.

When Crossrail opens in 2018, it will be less than a 10-minute walk from Manhattan Plaza, with trains reaching London Liverpool Street in six minutes, Stratford in eight minutes, Bond Street in 13 minutes and Heathrow in 39.

The show home and sales suite will be open seven days a week, 10am – 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sundays.

Prices start at £680,000 for a two-bedroom apartment with a private roof terrace

For more information, or prices please contact Telford Homes on 02035389273.

