A collection of two and three bedroom penthouses has been launched in the centre of Stratford.

The four properties from real estate developer Telford Homes are located at the top of the Stratford Central development , overlooking the Queen Elizabeth Park.

Each penthouse is built over two floors, and includes large living spaces, high-tech contemporary kitchens by Urban Myth and private terraces of around 600sq ft with outdoor kitchen facilities and decked seating areas.

The development also includes a 24-hour concierge service, security, a gymnasium, underfloor heating, bicycle storage and private parking.

Telford Homes’ group sales and marketing director David Campbell said: “The penthouses at Stratford Central offer residents spectacular views across London from substantial private roof terraces, while offering the ultimate space for entertaining.

“The development positioned in the heart of Stratford provides the ideal home for buyers either working in Stratford or requiring quick access to Canary Wharf or the City.”

Telford Homes are offering two two-bed and two three-bed penthouses, all located over the 30th and 31st floor and priced between £1.375million and £1.395million.

