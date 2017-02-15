Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As pictures emerge of Olympic venues in Rio left to crumble and moulder by organisations refusing to step up and take responsibility, London’s legacy success is brought into focus. Sure, a slide might have to have been tacked on to Sir Anish Kapoor’s curly wurly red steel artwork to make it commercially viable.

But the reality is Stratford is remarkably devoid of white elephants. The various venues created for what now seems a lighting flash of global attention have largely found their feet, the vanguard in a wave of transformation that will not be fully realised for many years to come.

Fortunately, the private developers have been buys too. So while we wait for the delights of Olympicopolis to come on stream, news of launches designed to capitalise on the meaty infrastructure built to service the athletes act as milestones along a winding road of development set to stretch well into the next decade.

The latest of these is the release of 35 shared ownership properties at Stratford Broadway by East Thames housing association.

With prices starting at £112,500 for a 30% share in a one-bed, buyers can expect the usual blend of fitted kitchens, open-plan living and floor-to ceiling windows for their cash.

While 70% were snapped up on the first day there are a few remaining for those with fast feet and full wallets.

East Thames director of sales and marketing said: “Due to the success of our previous developments in the area, East Thames has launched another site in Stratford.

“Since the 2012 Olympics, the area has gone from strength to strength, seeing a lot of regeneration and in turn bringing even more interest to the area.

“The affordability of shared ownership at Stratford Broadway is ideal for buyers struggling to get on the property ladder in London.”

Canary Wharf workers considering a move to the Far East of the Jubilee line can look forward to a rapid commute on the Tube of 10 minutes, with the DLR as backup should someone erroneously pull the cord.

Those buying will be joined to the housing association’s Stratosphere development by a shared reception area and enjoy access to a private gym and communal roof top terrace.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook