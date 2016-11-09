Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A star-studded event has been held at London City Island to officially declare it open and confirm The London Film School will move to the development in Canning Town.

Guests at the swanky party in including former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, The Saturdays singer Vanessa White, model Sarah Ann Macklin and actress Donna Air.

The RFU’s official anthem singer Laura Wright sang Skyfall as a nod to the film School’s relocation to the island from Covent Garden and there was a DJ set from George Lamb.

The event on Tuesday, November 8 also included a performance from the English National Ballet , which announced last year it will move to the island.

Spokesperson for The London Film School Jane Roscoe said “Together, we’ll be at the heart of an emerging cultural hub; creatively inspiring our students, practitioners and residents alike, and putting film at the centre of the Island.”

The first homes are now complete on the 12 acre site being developed by EcoWorld Ballymore and the gym and swimming pool are built. The Island Grocer has also opened providing a grocery and restaurant for residents and the surrounding area. Sean Mulryan, chairman and chief executive of Ballymore, plan to recreate this initiative across other developments including Wardian London in Canary Wharf.

He said: “The first residents have already moved into phase 1 and are starting to enjoy the benefits of island life. We look forward to announcing more retail and leisure partners in the near future.”

