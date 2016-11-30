Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More homes on the historic St Clements redevelopment site in Bow have been released.

Once a well-known mental health hospital, the site is now being transformed into a series of new-build and refurbished homes by Linden Homes. It has now put 16 more properties on the market.

They include two-bedroom detached home, The Lodge, which is a Grade II Listed building with original features, two bathrooms and a private terrace.

South Court has also been created by refurbishing an original Victorian building and has 10 homes available to buy.

Prices for a one-bed flat at South Court start at £485,000, and qualify for Help To Buy , which applies to first-time buyers and homeowners alike, offering a government loan of up to 40%. You need a 5% deposit and your mortgage would make up the rest.

Prices for a two-bed start at £625,000.

Those wanting a new-build have a choice of two one-bed, three two-bed and two three-bed apartments still available at Eastgrove Gardens.

Each apartment has a balcony, a fully fitted kitchen with open-plan living and dining areas. Prices start from £440,000 and all one-beds qualify for Help To Buy.

St Clements was announced as London’s first Community Land Trust in June 2012 and the East London Community Land Trust has been working in partnership with Linden Homes and Peabody Housing Trust to bring the scheme forward.

The trust operates as a nonprofit corporation that develops and stewards affordable housing.

Sales and marketing director for Linden Homes Eastern Sharon Eldred said: “With St Clements holding such an unusual history as a former hospital, the development we are creating offers a unique juxtaposition of old and new.

“There aren’t many developments in London that can offer choice between a refurbished property and new all in the same place.”

The development in Bow Road is a three-minute walk to Mile End Tube station and 20 minutes from Canary Wharf via the DLR from Bow Church station.

