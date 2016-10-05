The Square at Kidbrooke Village show apartment opens

A show apartment presenting a detailed look at homes in The Square, Kidbrooke Village has opened.

House hunters have the chance to view a two-bedroom imitation of the apartments that form the latest phase of properties at the Berkeley Homes development .

There are one, two and three-bedroom units available ranging up to 1,320sq ft, with prices starting at £422,500.

According to Berkeley, the show apartment features “engineered” timber floors, chrome fittings to bathrooms and “sumptuous furnishings throughout”.

It features a luxury kitchen with a range of stainless steel or integrated appliances as well as balconies and terraces.

Residents also get audio-visual entry systems, CCTV, a concierge service and access to the Kidbrooke Village Zipcar club.

The Square sits at the centre of Kidbrooke Village, focused around a landscaped central piazza with shops, restaurants and community spaces.

A living room from an apartment in The Square

The greenery is more than 130 acres with Cator Park, ponds and the wetlands in nearby Sutcliffe Park.

The Square is adjacent to the rebuilt train station, with London Bridge accessible in 15 minutes, Canary Wharf in 22 and Victoria in 28.

Berkeley Homes East Thames sales director Lyndon Nunn said: “There has been huge interest in The Square since the first homes launched.

“Buyers love the modern apartments and the location is a great draw – it offers the best of London with the outdoor space of a country village.”

Kidbrooke Village’s sales and marketing suite, located at Wallace Court, Greenwich, is open from 10am to 6pm daily and until 8pm on Thursdays.

More information about The Square at Kidbrooke Village is available online or by calling 020 8150 5151.

