Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Property Latest news on homes to buy or rent
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

The Square at Kidbrooke Village show apartment opens

The latest properties at the Berkeley Homes development feature a range of one, two and three-bedroom flats starting at £422,500

Kidbrooke Village

A show apartment presenting a detailed look at homes in The Square, Kidbrooke Village has opened.

House hunters have the chance to view a two-bedroom imitation of the apartments that form the latest phase of properties at the Berkeley Homes development .

There are one, two and three-bedroom units available ranging up to 1,320sq ft, with prices starting at £422,500.

According to Berkeley, the show apartment features “engineered” timber floors, chrome fittings to bathrooms and “sumptuous furnishings throughout”.

It features a luxury kitchen with a range of stainless steel or integrated appliances as well as balconies and terraces.

Residents also get audio-visual entry systems, CCTV, a concierge service and access to the Kidbrooke Village Zipcar club.

The Square sits at the centre of Kidbrooke Village, focused around a landscaped central piazza with shops, restaurants and community spaces.

A living room from an apartment in The Square

The greenery is more than 130 acres with Cator Park, ponds and the wetlands in nearby Sutcliffe Park.

The Square is adjacent to the rebuilt train station, with London Bridge accessible in 15 minutes, Canary Wharf in 22 and Victoria in 28.

Berkeley Homes East Thames sales director Lyndon Nunn said: “There has been huge interest in The Square since the first homes launched.

“Buyers love the modern apartments and the location is a great draw – it offers the best of London with the outdoor space of a country village.”

Kidbrooke Village’s sales and marketing suite, located at Wallace Court, Greenwich, is open from 10am to 6pm daily and until 8pm on Thursdays.

More information about The Square at Kidbrooke Village is available online or by calling 020 8150 5151.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Watch Highway To Hell and Satisfaction – on the cello

2Cellos bring their own version of genre-smashing music to Greenwich Music Time

Related Tags

Places
Greenwich

Most Read in News

  1. East London
    East End Community Foundation survey shows concerns on housing and safety
  2. South Quay
    Fresh plans for 225 Marsh Wall near Canary Wharf filed with Tower Hamlets Council
  3. River crossings
    Revealed at last – Mayor's ambitious river crossings
  4. River crossings
    How Silvertown Tunnel will improve our air quality
  5. River crossings
    Reaction to new east London river crossings

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. River crossings
    Reaction to new east London river crossings
  2. River crossings
    How Silvertown Tunnel will improve our air quality
  3. River crossings
    Revealed at last – Mayor's ambitious river crossings
  4. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  5. South Quay
    Fresh plans for 225 Marsh Wall near Canary Wharf filed with Tower Hamlets Council
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter