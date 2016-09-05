Spire London at Docklands set to launch in October

China’s Greenland Group is set to launch Spire London in Docklands - western Europe’s tallest residential skyscraper.

The £800million plus development, located next to West India Quay in Canary Wharf, will be launched on Thursday, October 13.

The 67-storey tower measures more than 235m and will provide 861 apartments, 765 of which are for private sale, including luxurious suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom duplex penthouses.

Spire London will also provide a spa with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a jacuzzi, and a gym and fitness studio.

The club room will have a central cocktail bar and residents will also benefit from a cinema room.

West India Quay with Spire London in the background

The tower is located in Hertsmere road, adjacent to Canary Wharf, and will overlook West India Quay.

Chairman and president of Greenland Group Yuliang Zhang said: “Spire London will create a new iconic landmark on the London skyline.

“This tower will be western Europe’s tallest residential building and underlines London’s enduring status as a world-class city and destination.

“This is Greenland Group’s most important project in Europe, and will deliver exceptional new homes for Londoners. Greenland Group operates across four continents and is a global leader in delivering high-rise residential buildings, and has already built or is developing four of the ten highest buildings in the world.”

Spire London will be the tallest residential skyscraper in western Europe

Greenland (UK) Investment managing director Wenhao Qian said: “This important launch reflects the confidence that Greenland Group continues to have in both the London economy and the London property market.

“We believe that there is always a demand for best in class property assets that offer a high quality, bespoke, designed and unique product in a prime location. In our view Spire London fulfils these criteria, and we believe there will be significant demand for the apartments within this tower from both the UK and overseas.”

Construction is underway and scheduled to reach the halfway point in the summer of 2018 and to be completed in 2020.

