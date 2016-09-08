Show home launches at Pavilion Square in Woolwich

Pavilion Square is the latest phase of the Royal Arsenal Riverside development to be launched

A show home has opened at Pavilion Square designed to offer a taste of life at the latest phase of the Royal Arsenal Riverside development in Woolwich. Buyers can choose between one, two and three-bedroom flats, Manhattan suites or penthouses at the Berkeley Homes site, with homes ranging in size up to 1,213sq ft.

There are 91 in total available to buy. The developer said their interiors offered “a modern twist on a vintage warehouse feel”, and had been inspired by the area’s heritage as a munitions factory and military arsenal.

Living spaces feature wooden floors and open-plan design extending out onto balconies. The properties’ kitchens all have composite stone and stainless steel finishes and integrated Bosch appliances.

A show home interior at Pavilion Square

Sales director of Berkeley Homes (East Thames) Lyndon Nunn said: “Throughout the design, both inside and out, we have embraced the heritage of the site, to create a unique home that caters for modern day demands.

“This is a great opportunity to not only view our new show home for the first time but also explore Royal Arsenal Riverside and all that it has to offer, whether that is having a coffee in the Cornerstone Café, a meal at one of the gastropubs or enjoying a leisurely walk along the banks of the Thames.”

Residents at Pavilion Square will have exclusive access to the Waterside Club, which includes a 20m swimming pool, sauna and steam room and a spa treatment room. The development also has a private garden, gym, cinema room and 24-hour concierge service.

The site was first used as a military arsenal more than 400 years ago and Pavilion Square nestles alongside two of the oldest buildings on the site that date from 1694 and have been extensively restored.

The Royal Arsenal Riverside development began 15 years ago and is almost at its halfway point with 5,000 residents already on site as well as a mix of shops, restaurants and bars such as The Guardhouse pub, The Taproom and the Dial Arch.

A farmers’ market is held on the second and last Saturday of every month and includes a number of local and producers. A Marks And Spencer foodstore is set to open before the end of 2016 along with a Sainsbury’s Local.

Once Crossrail is running, the on-site Elizabeth line station will cut journeys to Canary Wharf to eight minutes. Liverpool Street and and Tottenham Court Road will be 14 and 19 minutes, respectively.

