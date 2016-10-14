Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Long And Waterson development in the heart of Shoreditch is set to launch in October, offering 119 lofts, apartments and penthouses.

The scheme consists of units ranging between one and four bedrooms created by developer IGI in conjunction with Knight Frank.

These are housed in two refurbished workshop buildings originally constructed in 1958 and one additional building connected with a private garden and courtyard in the middle.

Knight Frank partner Raul Cimesa said: “Long And Waterson is a symbol of classic London, harnessing the value and quality of the traditional elements of historic local business, seamlessly transferring it into modern and standout architectural design.

“Upon completion, the refurbished workshops will be transformed into 21st century residential living, complimented by a newly built block and interconnected by extensive residents’ gardens.

“The focus throughout the design concept of the development was to ensure future residents engage in the scheme, by providing spaces to enjoy and share, thus inspiring the notion of community.

“Residents using and sharing the spaces will re-establish that slightly lost friendly neighbourhood feel.”

The development offers a 24-hour concierge in the lobby of Waterson Building, behind which there will be a library and lounge.

On the lower ground floor there will be a gym, sauna, treatment rooms and a private cinema.

Local transport connections include Hoxton, Old Street and Liverpool Street stations.

Prices at Long And Waterson start at £580,000. Contact Knight Frank on 020 7718 5202 for more information.

