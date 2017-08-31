Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A co-working provider in Shoreditch has accepted 15,000 marshmallows from a start-up business in part payment for private rented office space.

Runway East , which runs co-working hubs across three buildings in Shoreditch and Moorgate, said the mountain of marshmallow cubes it accepted from confectionery company Mallow and Marsh was so huge it would stretch higher than The Shard if the treats were placed one on top of the other.

The company agreed the marshmallows could make up 50% of Mallow and Marsh’s membership costs. Membership for a private rented office starts at £3,600 a month.

Mallow and Marsh founder Harriot Pleydell-Bouverie said: “As a start-up, cash is king and we loved the idea of being able to use marshmallows as a currency to help secure our office.

“It’s a real testament to Runway East’s flexibility and enthusiasm for supporting start-ups, and their love of marshmallows.”

Runway East managing director Natasha Guerra said: “More companies should think outside the box when it comes to how you can exchange goods and services with other companies as well as just cash.

“We’re going to give most of the marshmallows to our members.”

She added: “We’re very open to discussions with other start-ups who would like to part pay in goods that will help our members. We’re particularly keen to talk to any exciting craft beer start-ups out there!”

British marshmallow brand Mallow and Marsh makes its chocolate-covered marshmallows in bars and share-bags. For more information, visit the website .

Runway East features a range of membership options including hot desking, private offices and large office spaces. For more information, visit the website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook