The rich heritage of Maritime Greenwich is about to celebrated with a light display illuminating its most famous landmarks.

And those keen to take hop onto the first rung of the property ladder can do so within a four-minute walk of the Cutty Sark .

Shared Ownership apartments have been launched at The Gramercy Greenwich by Family Mosaic with prices starting at £122,100 for 30% of a home.

Half of the properties have already been snapped up but there are three two-bedroom homes and 14 one-bed homes still available.

They all include features such as wood-effect kitchen units, fully integrated appliances, white bathroom suites with heated towel rails, washing machines, private balconies or terraces, a communal heating system and video door entry systems.

To secure one, buyers need to fall within the maximum household income cap applied by Greenwich council of £56,503 and have a maximum debt to income ratio of 40%.

There are also a number of private sale homes on offer – a four-bed townhouse with garden and terrace for £1,450,000, three two-bed flats starting at £635,000 and five three-bed flats from £680,000.

An area of continued regeneration, Greenwich has seen its population grow 19% in 10 years with a further 14% growth forecast over the next decade.

Residents at the The Gramercy will be close to a range of local bars and restaurants, such as the Green Pea serving classic British cuisine and Champagne And Fromage for fizz and cheese.

Up The Creek comedy club, is also on the doorstep providing daytime jazz and evening comedy.

Canary Wharf can be reached in around 45 minutes on foot via the Greenwich Foot Tunnel, giving residents a chance to admire the Cutty Sark as they power walk by.

Alternatively the DLR will have commuters in the office in a swift 12 minutes.

If you fancy a boat ride Greenwich Pier is also moments away offering access to the Thames Clippers and City Cruises services.

Those looking to settle down and start a family will have access to Saint Alfrege with Saint Peter CoE Primary School , which neighbours the development and has a Good Ofsted rating. Saint Ursula’s Convent Secondary School , which is a 12-minute walk away, has an Outstanding Ofsted rating.

