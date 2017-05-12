Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A selection of shared ownership homes are being launched to the market on Greenwich Peninsula .

Developer LandQ will make the 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments in The Waterman building available to buy from Saturday, May 13.

The apartments come with contemporary Symphony kitchen worktops, complementary units and integrated Zanussi appliances, designer sanitaryware, ceramic tiling in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobes to master bedrooms and balconies. A limited number of parking spaces will be available to purchase.

They are located within walking distance of North Greenwich station, which is one stop from Canary Wharf on the Jubilee line and benefits from the night tube service.

The Thames Clipper also departs from the nearby pier every 20 minutes, carrying passengers to destinations including Embankment and Westminster.

The development of the Peninsula is one of London’s largest regeneration projects and when complete will offer 10,000 new homes, 150 retail units and 48 acres of green space set alongside 1.6 miles of Thames waterfront.

LandQ sales and marketing director Cathy Lloyd said: “A recent report from housing charity, Shelter, shows that 37% of private renters in London have moved three or more times in the last five years*. “Alternative home buying options such as shared ownership help to promote security and stability for first time buyers.

“By offering homes in sought after locations such as Greenwich Peninsula, shared ownership allows buyers to put down roots in the capital - and really start living in London, not just surviving.”

Prices start from £95,625 for a 25% shared of a one bedroom apartment (full market value £382,500), and £126,250 for a 25% share of a two bedroom apartment (full market value £505,000).

