A set of seven riverside townhouses have been released for sale in Rotherhithe.

The homes at Dockside Terrace are set over three floors and offer about 1,770sq ft of internal space each.

They are due to be completed by the end of July with prices starting at £1,295,000.

Located in Rotherhithe Street, the properties by joint venture partners London Development Group and Barens Capital, are set in a converted commercial premises.

The homes benefit from a large roof terrace with panoramic views over the Thames, Canary Wharf and Pearson Park, alongside access to private tennis courts.

They have been launched to the market by estate agency JLL .

JLL South East London director Michael Whittaker said: “Once a commercial building, these homes have been transformed into a remarkable collection of modern townhouses and have been finished to a high standard.

“I think this development will be popular with those working in Canary Wharf and the City, looking to upsize from a one or two-bedroom apartment into a three or four-bedroom family home.”

The homes’ ground floors are dedicated to large open-plan kitchen-diners with a mix of gloss white and mahogany coloured wood cabinets, Corian countertops and Bosh built-in appliances.

Off the kitchens are separate utility and laundry rooms.

On the first floors, reception rooms, lounges and living areas can be found alongside guest bathrooms.

The bedrooms are found on the second floors along with further family bathrooms. The master suites include built-in wardrobe space and en-suites with walk in showers.

Each home comes with its own private car parking space.

Buses run through Rotherhithe Street and Rotherhithe, Canada Water and Surrey Quays stations are all within walking distance.

Nelson Dock Pier is a 14-minute walk from the scheme and offers an MBNA Thames Clippers service to Canary Wharf.

For further information contact JLL’s Greenwich office on 020 8712 6596 or go to jll.co.uk.

