A collection of 37 homes are being released for sale at London City Island .

EcoWorld Ballymore is building 1,700 properties on a 12-acre site on Leamouth Peninsula.

This latest launch on Saturday, July 22, comprises suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from £432,500.

Residents will benefit from alfresco spaces and a backdrop of The O2, Canary Wharf and the City.

They will only have to cross the new 260ft red footbridge, which spans the River Lea, to reach the Jubilee line and DLR at Canning Town station.

Canary Wharf is 35 minutes from the development on foot or 11 minutes by bicycle and the new neighbourhood will also benefit from the introduction of Crossrail in neighbouring Custom House.

CEO of EcoWorld UK Cheong Heng Leong said: “We are excited to showcase the unique appeal of Island living at the 22 July sales launch and look forward to welcoming people to the development.”

Ballymore Group managing director John Mulryan said: “ Having welcomed a vibrant mix of residents and tenants, we are confident in the development’s position as a place to invest in and call home.”

London City Island is a central part of Canning Town’s regeneration programme and part of a wider cultural shift in east London.

The London Film School, English National Ballet and English National Ballet School all plan to make it their home and East End contemporary art walk, The Line, will extend to the island.

The first phase of the project, by Ballymore, is complete and occupied with the first commercial tenant– The Island Grocer – in place. Further artisan restaurants, shops and creative spaces are set to follow.

Phase two, a joint venture between EcoWorld and Ballymore, is currently under construction.

The development takes its inspiration from the area’s maritime heritage and features bold primary colours as well as making use of its waterside surroundings with river walkways.

Prices for suites start at £432,500, one-beds from £493,000, two-beds from £640,000 and three-beds from £770,000.

