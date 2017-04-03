Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This video shows what London City Island may look like when complete.

A collection of 24 homes have been released to the market at the Tower Hamlets development.

We’ve been left to guess where exactly they are located on the 12-acre Leamouth Peninsula site, or what they include. But we can reiterate the EcoWorld Ballymore development is 35 minutes from Canary Wharf on foot, so probably a decent bet for workers on the estate.

Less active residents can access the Jubilee Line or DLR at Canning Town station by crossing a freshly constructed 260ft-long red footbridge over the River Lea.

The island was named Best New Place to Live at the 2017 London Planning Awards in February and its first phase is now complete with buyers already in residence.

Phase two, a joint venture between Ballymore and EcoWorld, is currently under construction, with plans for the London Film School, English National Ballet and English National Ballet School to relocate their.

East London’s contemporary art walk, The Line, will also extend to the island.

Ballymore Group’s UK managing director John Mulryan said: “We are confident this recently awarded vibrant neighbourhood, is a place to invest in and call home.”

Prices for the latest collection of homes start at £399,950 for a studio, £450,000 for a one-bed, £635,000 for a two-bed and £800,000 for a three-bed home.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook