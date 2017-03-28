Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This video shows what the Greenwich Peninsula development will look like when complete.

In February bosses unveiled the £1billion crown like centrepiece of the regeneration project- Peninsula Place.

And more details are slowly emerging of how the new neighbourhood will look up close.

These images show a quartet of residential high-rises that have been given the go-ahead by Greenwich council.

The 400 flats form just a small part of the £8.4billion scheme which when complete it will have 15,000 homes, the areas’ first film studio, a theatre and two schools.

They will be built in varying heights of 28, 17, 12 and five storeys, along the eastern edge of the site’s Central Park, with co-working and leisure space at ground floor and podium level

Alison Brooks Architects designed the scheme and all the buildings will feature roof gardens with a colonnaded plinth connecting them and forming a communal garden.

The metal lattice expression of the towers and their tapering forms were inspired by the industrial heritage of the local area; the gas holders and cast iron clad chimneys of Greenwich Power Station.

In a statement Alison Brooks said: “Our intention was to create a robust, adaptable urban block with generous proportions that reinforces the Peninsula’s cosmopolitan identity.”

Greenwich Peninsula will be twice the size of Soho and consist of seven new neighbourhoods masterplanned by Allies and Morrison.

