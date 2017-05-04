Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A glimpse into Canary Wharf’s future can be seen in this video created to launch One Park Drive .

Homes at the 58-storey tower are now for sale with the price tag for a studio starting at £575,000.

Canary Wharf Group launched its development on Thursday, May 4 with a private event for prospective buyers at its One Canada Square offices.

It is the first residential scheme by architects Herzog And De Meuron in the UK and is divided into three distinct sections, with every home featuring a terrace.

Loft on levels 2-9 will contain large apartments with high ceilings and wrap-around terraces.

Cluster on levels 10-32 forms the “heart of the building” with a mix of apartment types and sizes.

Bay on levels 35-57 has apartments with double height terraces set back into the building.

The 483-home tower will be built as part of the next phase of the estate, on the corner of South Dock, surrounded by water on two sides and with 360 degree views of the Docklands.

The marketing suite in Jubilee Place includes video simulations of the finished building and models showing how it will affect the estate’s changing skyline.

In the brochure Canary Wharf Group chairman and CEO George Iacobescu said: “One Park Drive represents the best of Canary Wharf as our private estate develops into a new destination for London.

“In Herzog And De Meuron we have collaborated with architects who share our vision for what 21st century urban living can be.

“They have designed a building which is not just a unique piece of architecture but something which will set the standard for everything that follows.”

