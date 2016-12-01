Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The perfect family home. It’s a dream many have and a reality obsessively hunted over weeks, months and years.

But what if you had the chance to design your own?

That’s what happened to Scenario Architecture directors Maya Carni and Ran Ankory, partners in work and life, when they found a house in Alconbury Road, Stoke Newington.

The architects took on the challenge and with the help of sons Romi (eight) and Leo (five) and created Scenario House, showcasing their skills in the process.

Maya said she enjoyed the chance to become her own client.

“At Scenario, we base our design on how people will want to use their space,” she said. “Here we had an opportunity to practice what we preach.

“We have been looking for a house for a while and we knew it was going to be a big project. You never find somewhere that is 100% what you’re looking for but we knew this would be the place.”

The immediate challenge was finding a way to connect the front part of the house, originally two separate Victorian reception rooms, with the basement.

Their response was a “split-level open double reception” with a lowered the floor in the middle of the living room to link it to the stairs down to the lower floor.

Beyond problem solving, the couple derive most satisfaction from the children’s bedroom, with Romi and Leo taking a central role in its conception.

Because the boys loved to scale door frames at their previous home, their parents decided to include a climbing wall leading up to a secret space with a fireman’s pole for the return journey.

Maya said: “This is really what we are all about, it’s about understanding how people will want to use the space in the house.

“It was a really nice experience. It’s not our first house but it’s our first major project for ourselves and it was really fun.

“We felt like our own clients and we really felt the stress. As a professional you do everything you can to make it as close to perfect as possible.

“But at the end of the day, both financially and emotionally, it’s the client’s burden and when it becomes your burden you start to understand your clients more and how they feel.”

