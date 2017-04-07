Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to give firm backing to Crossrail Two and allow the project to provide homes “where they are desperately needed”. The Mayor Of London, along with 66 leading figures from the property industry, has signed a letter to show support for the project and the planned creation of up to 200,000 homes across London and the South East.

Sadiq said: “It’s no secret London and the South East need homes and the Government can clearly show its long-term commitment to tackling the housing crisis by backing Crossrail Two.

“Key home building and property leaders are clear this vital project will unlock areas across the region and bring homes where they are desperately needed.

“It’s time for the Government to take note of the huge transport, economic and housing benefits, and give us the go ahead to progress.”

The letter, addressed to Chancellor Of The Exchequer Philip Hammond, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Secretary For Communities And Local Government Sajid Javid, has been signed by the likes of Taylor Wimpey, British Land and all of the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations.

Housing association Peabody’s chief executive Stephen Howlett said: “Crossrail One and the extension of the Docklands Light Railway will unlock 20,000 new homes at Thamesmead in south-east London, and Crossrail Two would have a similarly transformative effect across London.

“As well as boosting housing supply, Crossrail Two will create jobs and drive London’s economy. We hope the project will get the go ahead in the very near future.”

London has already committed to meeting half the cost of the new development, which will go to Dalston and possibly Hackney Central, and ministers are due to make a decision in the Spring on further Government support.

If support is given, construction could begin in the early 2020s with the railway operational by 2033.

