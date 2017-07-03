Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest instalment of homes set for release at Royal Wharf are firmly aimed at young families.

Located next to Thames Barrier Park on the riverside, the predominantly split-level two, three and four bedroom flats are set in the mansion-style Compass House and Latitude Building overlooking the water.

They include units of up to 2,416sq ft and all have what the developer describes as “generously proportioned kitchen and living areas”, as well as views of the Thames, The O2 and Canary Wharf.

The 39 properties are all due for completion this year, with some ready for occupation by the end of the summer.

The 3,385-home development in Silvertown has been masterminded by Ballymore, one of London’s largest residential developers, in partnership with Oxley a leading builder from Singapore.

They expect the homes “to appeal to young families looking for more space while still enjoying London life and proximity to the capital’s leisure and work opportunities”.

To woo that target audience they are hosting a Family Fun Day at Royal Wharf Park on Saturday, July 29, from noon to 4pm.

Activities will include face painting and a Park Life themed baking workshop by BKD, with a selection of food and drink available for children and adults.

A four-bedroom show apartment in Endeavour House, one of the development’s completed buildings, will also be unveiled.

It follows the completion of the first of Royal Wharf’s residential units last year and the arrival of the first residents.

The buildings on the development are inspired by the traditional Georgian architecture of Belgravia and Fitzrovia, with industrial materials used to reflect the surrounding Docklands.

When complete, Royal Wharf will have space for 10,000 residents, with 18 acres of the 40-acre site devoted to outside space.

This will include the 2.4-acre riverside park, a 500m riverfront promenade and Sovereign Place a “Marylebone style high street” with independent cafes, shops, restaurants, bars and a 3,900sq ft Sainsbury’s.

There will also be a 25m swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, and gym.

Travelling from Pontoon Dock and West Silvertown on the DLR or from Canning Town on the Jubilee line will enable residents to reach Canary Wharf in five minutes, London City Airport in two minutes and the West End in 20 minutes.

In 2018 Crossrail will arrive at Custom House, meaning residents can reach Heathrow Airport in 41 minutes and the West End in 15.

The Emirates Air Line cable car is also a short walk away offering travel to The O2.

Homes currently available for sale include two-beds from £695,000, three-beds from £680,000 and four-beds from £700,000.

To register interest go to royalwharf.com or call 0800 160 1200.

