Only the tip of the iceberg has been scratched in the redevelopment of Woolwich and Abbey Wood according to CBRE’s Georgina Pope.

The area’s transformation is being driven by the huge amount of new homes being built there.

But it will be the grand history that draws buyers.

“It has so much history and so many character buildings – that helps create a village feel,“ said Georgina, the company’s senior sales negotiator for east London.

For centuries the community in south-east London was shaped by the Royal Arsenal, which by the First World War covered 1,285 acres and employed close to 80,000 people.

But buildings such as The Royal Brass Foundry, once full of ammunition and gunpowder, are now filled with family homes and cosy pubs.

“There is a lot to be said for old buildings,” said Georgina.

“A lot of schemes have done a great job of capitalising on them to help create places that feel unique.”

Complementing the heritage are new-build sch as Callis Yard , which has one-bed apartments from £350,000.

Georgina said the reasons to consider buying property in Woolwich and Abbey Wood were three-fold and not just about the area’s past.

“The second reason for moving there is transport ease and convenience, but not just Crossrail.” said Georgina.

“The DLR is also very good and puts Canary Wharf within easy reach.”

And the third attraction is the outdoors.

“It has lots of green spaces, parks where you can take a stroll along the river,” she added.

“It is filled with ambience which people love on hot summer days.”

She said young professionals had already started moving to the area, capitalising early on the improvements.

“It can only grow and improve from here,” she said.

“We are only scratching the tip of the iceberg at the moment.

“There will be more owner occupiers and young professionals living in the area soon. Ones who care about it and want it to have a nice vibe.”

Georgina advised sellers to “hold off” on selling for a while.

She said: “I think it needs two years to grow so people should wait and see what happens.”

