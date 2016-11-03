Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Team GB’s Max Whitlock, who won two gold medals at Rio 2016, will help launch the latest phase of homes at Precision in Greenwich.

The gymnast will attend the event on Thursday, November 3 to mark the release of 185 one, two and three-bedroom apartments that start from £355,000.

Located on Greenwich Peninsula, Precision is based on the historic Telegraph Works site, where the first transatlantic cable was built and similar products were made until 1975.

Its apartments are set within landscaped gardens and tree-lined groves with a green square in the middle.

They feature oak flooring, Oakwood designed kitchens with stone work-tops and built-in appliances.

The so-called “Smart Bathrooms” include digitally controlled taps, showers and baths as well as mirrors with LED lighting, shaver sockets, digital clocks and de-mist pads.

Residents would benefit from The O2 nearby as well as travel links at North Greenwich station.

Chairman of the scheme’s developer Weston Homes, Bob Weston said: “Greenwich Peninsula is tipped by many to become one of the most popular areas for living in London in the next decade, and we expect Precision to appeal to young couples, first-time buyers and second-steppers.”

The homes, available from Friday, November 4, can be bought on Weston’s first-time secure buy scheme, which allows buyers to purchase a property off-plan.

First-time buyers could pay a £500 reservation fee and 5% deposit and six-months ahead of completion they can apply for a mortgage and complete the property purchase.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook