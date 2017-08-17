Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) is urging more young women to consider a career in the property sector in London.

Women are being encouraged to increase diversity and bridge the skills gap by joining the land, property and construction sectors as they receive their A-level results on Thursday, August 17.

Rics regional director, Lynn Robinson, said: “Unfortunately women only account for 24% of our student membership. This is a great shame, as there are equal opportunities for women in the industry.

“But we do recognise that one of the biggest obstacles in attracting more talent from under-represented groups is the influencers, such as teachers, parents and careers advisors who are not aware of the vast range of surveying careers available for all.

“With this in mind - along with the need to alleviate the skills epidemic - we’re taking steps to raise awareness of the surveying profession amongst young people and its appeal for both sexes.

"We are about to launch our Inspire 2020 programme, which will involve going into schools and talking to children aged 13-15 about the roles the opportunities available for all in the industry.”

She added: “The increasing use of technology, such as building information modelling, drones, virtual reality and augmented reality, is changing the skill set necessary for many roles in the property industry.

“This helping to attract a more diverse range of professionals to the sectors. However, more needs to be done. We need to ensure that an industry that is shaping the world around us is not being decided by one group of people.”

Natasha Tyler is an associate building surveyor at Powell Williams LLP in London and won the Rics Matrics ‘Young Surveyor of the Year’ award in the Building Surveying category last year.

Natasha said: “I’ve been in the industry now for six years and it doesn’t bother me that it’s predominately male oriented as it hasn’t held me back from grasping opportunities, gaining experience and progressing up the ranks.

“But the industry would certainly benefit from more women as we know that a stronger gender balance in the workplace makes better business sense.

“We are also facing our worst construction skills crisis in 20 years so we really do need to get away from the common myth that surveyors all wear hard hats and work on building sites.

“The property industry - particularly the construction sector - is changing and relies on detailed knowledge and relevant work experience, so there really is a vast range of opportunities for all. It’s not just for the boys.”

