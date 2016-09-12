Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Rental rises modest as landlords balance demands

  • Updated
  • By

Homelet's index shows figures for London even less dramatic than the national average with falls in some boroughs

I-Wei Huang
The latest Homelet index paints a calm picture of the rental market

Rents across the UK continued to rise during August continuing 2016’s trend of modest inflation. The latest Homelet Rental Index found tenants who signed up to a new tenancy during the month to September 1, agreed to pay an average monthly rent of £913, a 3.1% increase year on year.

For London the rise was even less pronounced at 2.8%.

Homelet owner Barbon Insurance Group’s CEO Martin Totty said: “The latest index reflects a private rental market where landlords are engaged in a delicate balancing act – they’re acutely aware of tenants’ concerns about affordability while also conscious of the need to achieve their target yields against a backdrop of rising costs.

Read more Hoxton Nine set to launch near Old Street

“August’s figures suggest that rents are continuing to rise at a sustainable pace – ahead of price inflation, but well below house price increases, which were running at close to 6% according to the most recent data.

“In the medium to longer term, the fundamental driver of rents will be the balance between demand and supply for rented property.

“We expect demand in the private rental sector to continue to grow, in line with demographic changes such as population growth, and as affordability concerns remain in the house purchase market, so it is important that we see efforts to support supply.”

The index also revealed the average rent in London was 64% higher than the rest of the UK for August, standing at a monthly outlay of £1,497. However, the gap between the capital and the national average had barely changed from figures from the same month in 2015.

Locally Tower Hamlets saw an annual increase of 5.3% with figures of 4.8% and 6.5% for Greenwich and Newham.

Lewisham bucked the London trend of rises however, recording a year-on-year drop of 1.43%, sending the monthly cost of renting a home down to £1,484 in the borough.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Great Newham London Swim returns to Royal Victoria Docks

Around 1,500 competitors are expected to enter the water near Excel on Saturday, July 16 for the charity event.

Related Tags

In The News
Renting
Places
Tower Hamlets
Newham
Greenwich
Organisations
Facebook
Twitter

Most Read in News

  1. History
    Macabre glimpse at London's plague-infested past
  2. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  3. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  4. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
  5. Docklands
    Spire London at Docklands set to launch in October

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    How the London Stadium lost its shine in one afternoon
  2. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  3. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  4. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Corbyn's opponents could return to shadow cabinet, say allies
  5. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter