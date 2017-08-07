Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A selection of 61 flats have launched in Canada Water as The Glades phase of Quebec Quarter is revealed.

The site, located directly between Canada Water and Surrey Quays stations in Quebec Way, includes extensive outdoor space with 65% dedicated to features including communal grounds, play areas and a path leading through the development to nearby Russia Dock Woodland.

Built by developer L And Q , the homes in Quebec Quarter include a range of one, two and three-bedroom flats, each with a terrace or balcony, as well as cycle storage and an underground car park.

The highest flats in the 151-property development boast views of the nearby woodland and Canary Wharf.

L And Q sales and marketing director Cathy Lloyd said: “We’re excited to be launching the next phase of homes at this surprisingly central development.

“Quebec Quarter has been popular with London-based buyers so far, with all apartments purchased by owner-occupiers.”

The Quarter is two minutes from Canary Wharf by tube, six minutes from Waterloo or 12 minutes from Bond Street.

The flats were officially launched on Saturday, July 29.

Prices start at £525,000 for a one-bedroom flat, £675,000 for a two-bed and £830,000 for three-bedrooms.

To register interest, call 0333 0033 663 or visit their website .

