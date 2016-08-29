Homes at Prospect East are still on the market, with three bedroom maisonettes starting at £657,950.

The properties in Stratford were launched in February 2016, marking the first phase of the area’s regeneration.

It features a range of units form one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom townhouses, complete with open green spaces and landscaped gardens.

East Thames’ director of sales and marketing Tony Harker said: “With an increasing number of savvy house hunters looking further than just a property’s appearance, Prospect East provides homes with both elegant interiors and practicality built into the design.

The bedroom

“Ample storage space provides the opportunity for families to enjoy their home, without it feeling cluttered. These design features are essential for inner-city living, and are what sets Prospect East aside from the rest.”

Residents would be near amenities including Westfield Stratford City and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Stratford International station is located nearby and people now have a 24-hour access to London via the night tube.

