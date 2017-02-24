Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a regulated agent, I am delighted to announce the launch of Propertymark. For more than 50 years, the Association Of Residential Lettings Agents (Arla) and the National Association Of Estate Agents (NAEA) have represented the professional property sector to key audiences within the industry, media and to policy makers.

Consumers, however, have had little awareness of either organisation. The public needs far better understanding of how to choose an agency that has the consumer’s interest at heart.

Propertymark unifies the two organisations as Arla Propertymark and NAEA Propertymark.

In a joint statement Arla CEO David Cox and NAEA CEO Mark Hayward said: “Having a home is the most important issue for consumers and our members are there to protect and guide people with their property transactions.

“At present customers don’t know where to go for advice or can’t be sure if they are dealing with a professional.

“We are changing this. We will reach out to customers directly so they recognise Propertymark and understand that by using a Propertymark Protected agency they and their money are safe.

“Propertymark is a stamp of approval for consumers when they seek professional property expertise in buying, selling, renting, leasing or valuing a property.

“It stands for protection for the consumer, and offers the highest standards and qualifications among property professionals.

“Propertymark Protected agents have opted for regulation in an unregulated sector and provide reassurance for consumers as well as protection against rogue operators.

“Our members operate to professional standards far higher than the law demands and we campaign for greater regulation in this growing and increasingly important sector.

“By using a Propertymark Protected agent, consumers have the peace of mind their agent will provide a professional service and their money is safeguarded.”

