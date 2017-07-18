Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Excel centre could soon find itself with 1,000 new neighbours after it was revealed that plans are in the pipeline to build blocks of flats next to the venue.

According to The Independent , sources say that state-owned Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), who own the Excel, has formed a venture with UK developer Mount Anvil Group .

These sources reported that the two companies could develop about 1,000 homes on land next to the Newham venue that is currently used for parked vehicles.

The venture has not yet applied for approval to build on the land, and has not yet made the agreement public.

A spokeswoman from Excel confirmed that a joint statement from the conference centre and Mount Anvil would be released imminently.

The Excel centre, in the Royal Victoria Dock, opened in 2000. The largest events space in the capital, it was bought by ADNEC for £318 million in 2008.

