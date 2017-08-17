Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The redevelopment of land around Plaistow Underground station into 180 rented homes has been given the go ahead.

The plans by Newham council owned developer Red Door Ventures also include a gym, supermarket, cafe and neighbourhood centre which will provide a library and community facilities.

Planning permission has ben granted for the project, dubbed Plaistow Hub, subject to section 106 Agreement and GLA approval.

It is split into two sites London Road, with 100 properties and Valetta Grove, with 82 properties. Both will include public spaces, pedestrian routes and bicycle storage aimed at easing congestion in the area.

Red Door Ventures was launched in 2014 to create at least 6,000 new homes in east London over the next few years.

All of the properties will be available for residents at market rent with profits reinvested by the council into services.

Managing director Kent Taylor said: “Red Door Ventures was established to provide a new type of development to the rental market, offering high quality properties with responsive, trustworthy management and Plaistow Hub represents another significant step forward for the company.

“Through delivering the best in private renting, we are creating communities that give residents the security that they can establish roots long term and become part of the local area.

“Resident experience is also key to us and the Hub will provide facilities such as a gym, 24-hour concierge, parcel collection service, residents lounge and rentable event space, and roof terrace amenities.”

The Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales said: “The Red Door Ventures initiative continues to go from strength to strength and is making a significant local contribution to alleviating the capital’s housing crisis.

“This latest potential development is just another example of RDV helping to address the lack of high quality homes in the borough while generating a return for the council which we can then invest in to the services our residents depend and rely on.”

For further information visit www.reddoorventures.co.uk

