Proposals to build a part 18 and part 37-storey tower block near to Westferry DLR station have been unanimously rejected by Tower Hamlets Council .

The plans would have seen 320 hotel rooms and 202 residential flats, as well as retail and community floor space, built at 82 West India Dock Road.

A planning document from applicant West India Property Investments Limited and architects Simpson Haugh and Partners argued: “The site is currently unused, and offers no positive benefits to the wider area.

"The current condition of the site, which has been hoarded and vacant for many years, presents a visual blight and physical obstruction to its location, creating poor public space around its perimeter and leading to safety and security issues particularly at the entrance to Westferry DLR station .”

(Image: Simpson Haugh and Partners)

However, a conservation and design advisory panel meeting in October 2016 raised concerns about the height of the planned building in comparison to its surroundings, as well as the high density of the homes within it and the fact that only 34% affordable housing was being proposed.

The plans, were unanimously rejected at a strategic development committee meeting on Thursday, July 13.

The proposals included over 20,000 metres squared of residential floorspace, with plans for 69 one-bed flats, 100 two-bed, 27 three-bed and six-four bed, as well as over 11,500 square metres of hotel space consisting of 320 bedrooms, a bar and a restaurant.

The plans would have also required the demolition and replacement of the existing Westferry DLR staircase and the creation of left-turn only access from West India Dock Road.

To view the full documents for the planning application, see here .

